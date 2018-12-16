National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the results of the senior secondary and high secondary or 10th and 12th class results on Saturday, December 15th. All the students who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official results website of NIOS, result.nios.ac.in.

The Institute had conducted the exams in the months of October and November. The results for On-Demand examination for 10th and 12th examination held in October are also available on the official website.

Here is how to check NIOS October-November exam results: