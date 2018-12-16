NIOS releases 10th, 12th Oct-Nov result; check at result.nios.ac.in
NIOS had conducted the examination for both the classes in the month of October and November.
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the results of the senior secondary and high secondary or 10th and 12th class results on Saturday, December 15th. All the students who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official results website of NIOS, result.nios.ac.in.
The Institute had conducted the exams in the months of October and November. The results for On-Demand examination for 10th and 12th examination held in October are also available on the official website.
Here is how to check NIOS October-November exam results:
- Visit the results website of NIOS.
- Click on the green panel for Oct-Nov 2018 result.
- A new page will open where students can enter the ‘Enrollment Number’ and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.