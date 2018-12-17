Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of the written exam for Group II Services positions included in the Combined Civil Services 2018 today, December 17th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission had conducted the written examination on November 11th and all the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 23rd.

Here is how to check the result for TNPSC CCE 2018 written exam:

Visit the TNPSC website. Click on the ‘Results’ button on the right panel and click on ‘Results’. Click on the link under ‘Written Exam Result’ for the relevant exam. The PDF will be displayed which has roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

All successful candidates are provisionally eligible to appear for the Main exam. Candidates need to submit all the supporting documents at the TNPSC’s e-seva centre between December 24th, 2018 to January 10th, 2019. Candidates can access the list of e-seva centre at the official website of TNPSC.