Haryana BSEH has released the timetable for D.El.Ed re-appear examination. Board of school education has posted the new date sheet for both the first year and second year examinations on their website. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, bseh.org.

Both exams have ‘theory papers’ only and are scheduled to begin from January 16, 2019. Further the exams for both the batches will be conducted during the evening session from 2 pm onwards. The board has strictly warned against bringing ‘Calculators or mobile phones’ in the examination hall. And only the candidates with valid admit card will be allowed to enter the examination hall, the official release categorically mentions.

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download

Visit the official website – bseh.org On the homepage, click the link ‘Date-sheet- D.EL.Ed Year (Re-appear -New Curriculum) Exam. January -2019’ A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear or else directly visit here Download the datesheet for future reference

The D.El.Ed is a two-year teacher’s training programme. Differently abled candidates belonging to visually impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.