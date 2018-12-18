UPPRPB has released admit card for positions of police clerk, computer operator, accounting and confidential assistant cadre services recruitment exam. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board which is conducting the exam to fill several vacancies has made the admit card available on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

Examination for computer operator posts will be conducted on December 21, 2018 while the exam for the post of clerk will be conducted on December 22. Both the exams are set to be held in the CBT format – computer-based exam.

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘link to the admittance card of online written examination of direct recruitment 2017. A new window will open. Candidates can log-in using registration number and check admit card Else click on this direct link here to reach the admit card page Download the admit card and take print out

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Also candidates are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the examination centre.