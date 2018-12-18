UKPSC recently released admit cards for ‘Uttrakhand special subordinate education (category C) Seva (general branch and women’s branch)’ exam on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. Uttrakhand Public Service Commission is conducting the phase I of this screening exam from December 29 to December 31, 2018.

The post is available across eight subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Life Science, Chemistry and Geography. The UP PSC had for the post of special subordinate education service (lecturer).

UKPSC admit card: How to download

Visit the official website – ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage scroll down to find ‘recent updates’ box at the end of the page Click on the more and a new page will open. Access the first notification from the new page dated 16-12-2018. Then navigate to the link that reads ‘click here for admission letter’ In the new window, click on the subject you applied for Fill in log-in details and download admit card

No separate communication will be sent regarding the admit cards, the commission said. Candidates will not get any admit card or another document via post from the department. Without a print out of the admit card candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.