Andhra Pradesh DSC opened up the link for SGT candidates to opt for exam centres for the Teacher Recruitment (TRT-cut-TET) 2018 from Tuesday, December 18th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the TRT-cum-TET for SGT positions can visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in, to opt for an exam centre.

The website also has information on number of seats available for reserved and unreserved category candidates and breakdown of the seats based on the districts, which can be accessed in this link. A total number of 10,464 seats are reserved for PH and 343,042 seats are unreserved. The last day for opting for seats for SGT candidates is December 24th.

Here is how to opt for exam centres for SGT candidates:

Visit the AP DSC’s official website. Click on ‘Opt Exam District for SGT’ link under ‘Important Links’ section. Enter the required details. Follow the process for opting for the exam centre.

The AP DSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.