Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP and Technician revised examination results will be available tonight on all the official regional websites. Indian Express quoting the RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The revised results of RRB ALP Technician exams will be live on all the regional based official websites from midnight of December 19.”

The candidates who clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will have to appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

RRB had earlier published the first stage CBT results on November 2nd; however several students had raised objections to it. Hence, RRB decided to bring forth the revised results on future date in December. Now the revised results are set to be published latest by today evening.

“We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs”, the report adds. Applicants in previous Auto Loco Pilot/Technician exam were about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent