All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is scheduled to release the admit card for the AIBE XIII examination today, before 6 pm. The admit card is yet to be released and thus is expected to be released within the next 2 hours. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the AIBE XIII exam can download the admit card at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE will conduct the XIII examination on December 23rd. The online registration for the AIBE XIII began on September 26th and the registration process closed on December 13th. The examination will be of 100 marks and will cover 19 different topics. Candidates can access the syllabus/exam pattern at this link.

Here is how to download AIBE XIII admit card: