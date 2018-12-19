The Indian navy has released the official notification for Sailors recruitment for the December session this year. The Indian navy is looking to recruit 3,400 candidates for the posts of senior secondary recruit (SSR), matric recruit (MR), and musician (MUS), sports entry and artificer apprentices (AA). Online application process is now open for interested candidates and ends on December 30th.

Individuals can start applying at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in before the last date to send the application is December 30, 2018. Unmarried male candidates, who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India, are allowed to apply for these positions. The dates of the exam are expected to be released soon.

Notably applicants can apply online or send application by post to – The Commanding Officer, (for Director of Music), INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai 4000. But applications sent by speed post or courier will be rejected and should be sent via ordinary post only, according to official release.

Indian Navy recruitment: How to apply

Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘apply online’ and open the link Click on the register button. Use your Aadhaar or other details to register yourself Validate your account by link sent to your registered id Log-in and start filling up your application with relevant details

#JoinIndianNavy Log in to https://t.co/P6PM7LeRBA to apply for sailor entries (AA, SSR or MR). Online applications will be accepted until 30 Dec 18. pic.twitter.com/gmV4IRNdCq — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 17, 2018

Advertisements for recruitment of Sailor’s by Indian Navy for posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruit (MR), Musician (MUS), Sports Entry and Artificer Apprentices (AA) are published in the Employment News and all leading National/Regional Newspapers in December/January and June/July every year.