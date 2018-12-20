All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has released the admit card for the AIBE XIII examination on Wednesday, December 20th. The admit card was expected to be released on Wednesday at 6 pm. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the AIBE XIII exam can download the admit card at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE is scheduled to conduct the AIBE XIII examination on December 23rd. The online registration for the above-mentioned exam began on September 26th and the registration process closed on December 13th. The examination will be of 100 marks and will cover 19 different topics. Candidates can access the syllabus/exam pattern at this link.

Here is how to download AIBE XIII admit card: