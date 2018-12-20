Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ALP and Technician revised examination results is expected to be released today on all the official regional websites. It was reported yesterday that the results were expected on Wednesday, December 19th, based on a quote from an RRB official but now multiple reports say that the results will be out today.

Around 47 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam which was conducted in the months of August and September. The candidates who clear the first stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the second stage which is scheduled to be conducted on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2019.

The results were earlier released on November 2nd but several candidates had raised objections against the result and thus the RRB had assured that it will release a revised result in the month of December.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 positions. Later, the number of vacancies was increased to 64,037 positions. RRB officials claim that the attendance for the examination was 76.76% which is a record for the position.