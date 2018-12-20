The Railway Recruitment Board released the revised results of the first stage of the Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician examination today, December 20th. All the candidates who had appeared for the stage 1 exam can check the RRB regional website for the result.

The results for the RRB Group C stage 1 exam was declared on November 2nd, but due to number of objections that the Board received from the candidates, a revised result has been released today. RRB also declared the status and score for the first stage of examination along with the result.

Candidates can check all the above details at the RRB regional websites and click on the result under the Group C examination section. The PDF lists roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam and have qualified for the second stage of the recruitment. The cut-off marks for all the categories are also available in the regional websites.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The candidates who clear the first stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the second stage which is scheduled to be conducted on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be released 10 days before the scheduled exam date.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 positions. Later, the number of vacancies was increased to 64,037 positions. RRB officials claim that the attendance for the examination was 76.76% which is a record for the position.