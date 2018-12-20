Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the answer keys for the UP Judicial Services (Junior Division) Preliminary examination today, December 20th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The notification for the release of the answer keys stated that the answer keys would be available on the website until December 25th.

The UPPSC had conducted the UP Judicial Services preliminary examination on December 16th. Candidates can raise objection against the answers for series A, B, C, D for both Law and General Studies subjects before 5.00 pm of December 26th in the format suggested in the notification.

Here is how to access UPPSC Judicial Services Prelim exam answer key:

Visit the official website of UPPSC. Click on the ‘Answer Sheet’ link on the left panel on the home page. The link for all the answer sheets are available against the UP Judicial Services section which can be downloaded and printed out.

The application process for the UPPSC Judicial Services 2018 recruitment drive was started on September 11th and the recruitment is being conducted to fill 610 civil judge positions across the state.