Calcutta High Court issued a vacancy notification on Thursday, December 20th, for 200 positions of Lower Division Assistant on the Original Side and on the Appellate Side. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the positions can check the notification and apply at calcuttahighcourt.gov.in. The last day to apply for the position is January 19th, 2019.

Here are the important dates for apply for Calcutta High Court LDA 2018 recruitment.

Important Dates Activity Dates Online Application Begins December 20th, 2018 Last day for Application January 19th, 2019 Last day for offline application fee January 17th, 2019 Admit Card Issuance February 2nd, 2019 Tentative Written Exam Date February 24th, 2019 Tentative Result Date March 10th, 2019

The candidates must be at least 18 years old and the upper age limit for the candidates is 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. Candidates must have finished 12th standard to be eligible to apply for these positions.

How to apply for LDA position for Calcutta High Court:

Click on the direct link to access Calcutta High Court application page. Click on ‘New Registration’ button. Fill in the Registration form to generate log-in credential. Click on the ‘Sign in for Existing User’ on the home page and use the credentials to log in. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification to get details of breakdown of vacancies, detailed eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, important dates.