Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the detailed 2019 12th class board exam timetable on Thursday, December 20th. The timetable was released in the official website, ahsec.nic.in. The 12th class board examination will begin on February 12th, 2019 and will go on until March 14th, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Assam 10th class board exam will be conducted from February 14th to March 2nd, according to Times of India, but the detailed exam schedule is yet to be released.

The 12th class board examination will be conducted either from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon or from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will begin with English language on February 12th scheduled scheduled in the morning session and the last exam will be Biotechnology/History/Economic Geography in the morning session and Music in the afternoon.

The detailed timetable for the Assam 12th class board can be accessed in this link. The practical examination for the 12th class is scheduled to be conducted from January 11th, 2019 to January 30th, 2019.