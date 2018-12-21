Vacancies for the post of Jharkhand Excise Constable have been announced by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The commission has advertised a total of 518 posts that will be filled via competitive examination. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2018 at jssc.nic.in.

The online application process for JECCE will be available from December 26th until February 9th, 2019. Following that the link for exam fee payment, photo and signature uploading will be activated from February 13th to 16th, 2019.

As for the eligibility, only the domiciles of Jharkhand can apply for the examination and a total of 254 seats have been reserved under the SC, ST and OBC categories. Other than that, 13 seats have been set aside for female candidates against the total vacancies.

Varying physical parameters for individual categories are mentioned in the notification along with age bar restriction. As for educational requirement, candidates require a matriculation certificate or more to be eligible for JECCE posts.

The JECCE exam is conducted in three stages. First is the OMR-based written examination that includes three papers. Candidates who clear this stage then go through a physical proficiency examination following which a detailed medical examination is conducted to confirm the final selection.

It must be noted that candidates have to secure at least 30 percentage marks in paper I of language comprehension in order to qualify the exam. There is no such limit on scores of other two papers. For further detailed information, candidates can access the notification here which includes specifics on the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, exam pattern and syllabus, important dates and so on.