West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 official notification has been released at the official website and the application process will begin on Wednesday, December 26th, 2018. All interested candidates can apply to participate in the entrance exam at the official website, wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal. The last day to apply for the WBJEE 2019 is January 22nd, 2019. If needed, candidates can make changes to submitted application from January 23rd to January 25th.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2019 is expected to be available on May 14th, 2019 and the result will be declared on July 2nd, 2019. The exam will be conducted on May 26th and will be held in two sessions; session I from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm will be for Mathematics and session II from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm will be for Physics and Chemistry.

All the candidates can access the official notification for further details on syllabus, exam pattern, reservation policy for each college, detailed schedule among other details in this link. The link to apply will be activated at the official website on December 26th, 2018.