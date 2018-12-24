The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam date sheet for the untrained in-service teachers has been released by NIOS. The exam which is the fourth edition of the D.El.Ed will be held in February exam. It is conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

The exam will be held on February 14th and 15th during the afternoon shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). Exam for code 508 will be conducted on 14th while the code 509 and 510 papers will be held simultaneously on the next day that is February 15th. The official notification states that the hall tickets for the examination will be released a ‘week before’ the exam.

The D.El.Ed programme was launched in October 2017 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, to conduct training of the in-service untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools. It was decided that all the untrained teachers have to complete the programme by March 2019. Considering the objective of the NIOS-D.El.Ed programme, this may be the last exam.

A special public exam will be held in February-March for the teachers who could not qualify the previous exams. The exam will be held in 5 subject modules. Teachers can register for the exam till January 10.