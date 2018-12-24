Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has finally released the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 admit card on its official website for all the levels. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the examination can download the admit card from htetonline.com.

BSEH is scheduled to conducted the HTET examination on January 5th and 6th. The Level 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 6th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, Level 2 on January 6th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, and Level 3 on January 5th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit card was scheduled to be released on December 20th but was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Here is how to download HTET 2018 admit card: