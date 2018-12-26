National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and response sheet for all the candidates who had participated in the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 examination. All the candidates can download their question paper and their responses to them at the officail website, ntanet.nic.in. The documents will be available until 5.00 pm of December 28th.

It was earlier reported that the answer keys for the UGC NET 2018 is expected to be released on December 31st, 2018. The NTA has advised all the candidates to download the question paper and the response for future reference for challenging answer keys after they are released.

Here is how to download UGC NET question and response sheet:

Visit the NTA’s UGC NET official website. Click on the link to download UGC NET question paper and response sheet. Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Login’. The question paper and response sheet can be accessed which needs to be downloaded and if needed printed out.

Earlier the Indian Express had confirmed that the results are indeed going to be released on January 10th. Quoting NTA Director Vineet Joshi, the website said, “Though this is the first time NTA is conducting the examination, it is a proud moment for us that no complaints have been made.”

NTA had conducted the Computer-based test for UGC NET 2018 from December 18th to December 22nd. NTA reports that 956,837 candidates had registered to participate in the examination. UGC NET examination is conducted to determined the eligibility of candidates to apply for the JRF and assistant professor positions at various universities.