AP DSC released the answer keys for the School Assistant non-language subjects of Mathematics and Biological Science subjects for the TRT-cum-TET recruitment 2018 today, December 26th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Here is how to download APDSC TER-TRT 2018 answer keys:

Visit the AP DSC TET-cum-TRT recruitment website. Click on the link ‘Initial Keys’ under ‘Important Links’ section. The keys for School Assistant Non-Language subjects of Mathematics and Biological Science are available on the the page. The keys can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

The AP DSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.