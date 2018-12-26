Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 64th Common Competitive Examination preliminary examination answer keys for all the series today, December 26th. All the candidates who had appeared for the BPSC preliminary examination can check the answer keys at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission also released a notification inviting candidates to raise objection over the answer keys. Candidates can submit the objection in the prescribed format before 5.00 pm on January 7th, 2019 at the address mentioned in the notification. The answer keys are provisional in nature and the Commission will release the final answer keys after taking the objections into account.

Here is how to check BPSC 64th CCE preliminary answer keys:

Visit the official website of BPSC. Click on the link to download the answer keys for 64th Combined Competitive Exam answer keys for all the series. Alternatively click on this link to directly access the answer keys. The answer keys will get downloaded which can be printed out for future reference.

The Commission had conducted the 64th Combined Competitive Examination preliminary examination on December 16th at 808 examination centres throughout the state. The Commission will use the final answer keys to do the assessment. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main examination.