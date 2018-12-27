Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notification inviting application for various positions on December 27th. A total number of 14,033 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process. The application process will begin on January 2nd, 2019 at all the regional RRB websites and the last day to apply for these positions will be January 31st, 2019.

A bulk of the vacancies are for the position of Junior Engineers (JE) with 13,034 positions followed by Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant with 494 vacancies, Depot Material Superintendent with 456 vacancies and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) with 49 vacancies.

All the interested candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 33 to be eligible to apply for these positions. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The notification also details the minimum qualification required to apply for various positions, which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination. The details of dates for the first stage of the examination is expected to be released in the near future depending on the number of applicants.