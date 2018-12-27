The results for the October Diploma exam held by Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will be announced by December end. Citing an official from TNDTE, a NDTV report states that the diploma results’ date has not been fixed yet, however, the results’ announcement can be expected by this month-end.

NDTV yesterday independently contacted the Commissioner’s office after queries for the diploma results had started surfacing online. It was informed that the TNDTE Diploma results were not being published today, the report says.

The TNDTE October Diploma result date will be announced on the official website of the Directorate, tndte.gov.in, while the results will be released on the results website intradote.tn.nic.in. To put things further in perspective, the TNDTE Dilpoma October exam results were announced on December 22 last year.

TNDTE Result 2018 For Diploma Exam: How To Check