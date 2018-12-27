Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) declared the result of SCT sub-inspector (SI) preliminary examination today, December 27th. The examination was conducted on December 16th and now the results have been declared. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ap.slprb.gov.in.

A notification was also released together with the result, which stated that a total number of 122,160 candidates participated in the preliminary examination and 51,926 candidates cleared for the next round. A detailed break up based on gender, caste, and regions of candidates who participated and who cleared the exam can be accessed in the notification.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test which is likely to start from January 18th and will be conducted at Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

Here is how to check the AP SLPRB SCT SI Recruitment prelim result:

Log in to the official AP SLPRB website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab and click on the link to access the result for SCT SI 2018 recruitment. Click on the link for ‘Preliminary Written Test’. Enter the requisite details and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill posts of SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Depaftment and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department. The notification for the recruitment was released on November 1st, 2018.