Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 application process began on December 22nd, 2018. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the KTET 2019 examination can register at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last day to apply to appear for the KTET 2019 exam is January 2nd, 2019.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to conduct the KTET 2019 examination from January 27th and February 2nd. K-TET I and KTET-II examination will be held on January 27th, 2019 and K-TET III and K-TET IV will be held on February 2nd, 2019. The detailed schedule can be accessed in this page. The admit card for K-TET 2019 can be downloaded from January 17th, 2019.

How to apply for KTET 2019:

Visit the KTET 2019 official website. Click on the button for new registration on the home page. Click on New Registration link and follow the registration process. Once registered, log-in credentials will be generated which can be used to log-in and fulfill the remaining application process. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can also download the notification/prospectus (Malayalam) from the home page. The links for syllabus and model question paper for all categories are available in this link.