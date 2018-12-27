AP DSC has released the Answer Keys for School Assistant (non Language) Social Studies (Minor Media and General) papers today, December 27th. The examination for these subjects were conducted on December 26th.

Apart from that the Commission has also released all the questions papers and response sheets for the examination conducted on December 24th and 26th at the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

All the candidates who had appeared for the exams on December 24th and December 26th can download all the relevant document from the website. Questions papers and response sheets for all the examination conducted on December 24th and 26th are available. Answer keys for above-mentioned subjects and the answer keys released yesterday are available.

Candidates can access the documents by logging into the official website and clicking on the relevant link under the ‘Important Links’ section on the right side of the home page. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link for answer keys, question paper, or response sheet. The response sheet requires the candidates to feed in the necessary log-in credentials.