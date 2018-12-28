Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of all the candidates who had participated in the Main exam for the recruitment of CRP PO/MT VIII on Thursday, December 27th. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the ibps.in website to check their scores.

The Institute had earlier released the result of the above-mentioned examination on December 17th. All the candidates who cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Interview round. The Institute had conducted the Main examination on November 18th.

Here is how to check the IBPS 2018 PO/MT Main exam result:

Visit the IBPS website. Click on the sliding message for the IBPS CWE 2018 PO/MT Mains scores link at the top of the website. Click on link to check the scores for the Main examination. A new page will open where candidates can enter the Registration Number and Password and click on ‘Login’. The Main exam scores will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Final selection for the vacancies is made based on the cumulative scores from Main examination and the Interview. The preliminary examination is a qualifying in nature and the scores of the exam is not included in the final selection.