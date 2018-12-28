RSMSSB has released the admit card for the examination for the recruitment of Supervisors (Women Empowerment) 2018 today, December 28th. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier it was reported that a notification along with the date of availability of admit card mentioned that the examination will be conducted on January 6th, 2019 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Rajasthan State Ministerial and Subordinate Selection Board or RSMSSB had released the notification for the recruitment on March 13th, 2018.

Here is how to download RSMSSB Supervisor exam 2018:

Visit the RSMSSB website. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab. Click on the link to for admit card for the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) exam. Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link on the right panel. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

RSMSSB is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 180 supervisors. A total number of 158 positions are in non-TSP areas and 22 positions are in TSP areas. Candidates must go through the notification for the dress code and all the other important instructions. Candidates along with the admit card are also required to bring a passport-size photograph, a photo identification proof, and a blue transparent ball-point pen.