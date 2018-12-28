current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 28th 2018
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha
- The reworked bill makes instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence.
- The bill was passed with 245 members voting for the bill and 11 members voting against the bill.
- Majority of opposition parties boycotted the vote.
- The bill will now be sent to Rajya Sabha.
Government bans Khalistan Liberation Force under UAPA Act
- The centre said that the group has been involved in murders and bombings.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said that several modules of the KLF have been found in Punjab over the past few years.
- The militant organisation was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.
Court rejects Baba Ramdev’s company’s plea for exemption from sharing revenue with farmers
- Ramdev’s company, Divya Pharmacy claimed that since it’s an Indian company, it should be exempt from sharing benefits with local communities.
- Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board had said that the company is liable to share its revenue with the farmers under the Fair and Equitable Benefit Sharing of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.
- Uttarakhand High Court rejected the claim saying that it defeated the very purpose of the law.