Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha

  • The reworked bill makes instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence.
  • The bill was passed with 245 members voting for the bill and 11 members voting against the bill.
  • Majority of opposition parties boycotted the vote.
  • The bill will now be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Government bans Khalistan Liberation Force under UAPA Act

  • The centre said that the group has been involved in murders and bombings.
  • The Ministry of Home Affairs said that several modules of the KLF have been found in Punjab over the past few years. 
  • The militant organisation was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.  

Court rejects Baba Ramdev’s company’s plea for exemption from sharing revenue with farmers

  • Ramdev’s company, Divya Pharmacy claimed that since it’s an Indian company, it should be exempt from sharing benefits with local communities.
  • Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board had said that the company is liable to share its revenue with the farmers under the Fair and Equitable Benefit Sharing of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.  
  • Uttarakhand High Court rejected the claim saying that it defeated the very purpose of the law.