Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification on December 27th inviting applications for the position of Assistant Agricultural Officer. A total number of 574 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive. All the interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the position at tnpsc.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is January 27th, 2019.

The candidates need to at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. Candidates from reserved categories do not have an upper age limit to apply but otherwise the upper age limit has been set at 30. The candidate must have cleared higher secondary level and must hold a diploma in Agriculture from any recognised institution. The candidate must also have an adequate knowledge of Tamil.

The candidates have to appear from an OMR-based written exam consisting of two papers, the first paper on Agriculture and the second paper on General Studies and General Aptitude. The written exam will be conducted on April 7th, 2019. Based on the merit list, candidates will be appointed after the document verification.

How to apply for TNPSC Asst Agricultural Officer 2018 recruitment:

Click on the link to access the Application page for TNPSC. Candidates have to register at the website by clicking on ‘One-Time Registration’ button if not already registered.

If registered or after registering, click on ‘Apply’ button against the Agricultural Officer Recruitment. Enter the log-in credentials and complete the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification available at the TNPSC website or in this link before applying. The notification also has details of exam pattern, total marks, syllabus, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, selection process, application process among other information.