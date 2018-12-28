CBSE has released the answer keys for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 today, December 28th. All the candidates who have participated in the examination can visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, and check the answer keys. Candidates can also access the scanned images of the response sheets. The answer keys are available on the website until December 30th 5.00 pm.

CBSE also released a notification to the effect on the website which can be accessed in this link. The notification also stated that the candidates can raise objections against the answer on the official website. The objection can be filed before 5.00 pm of December 30th and each objection will attract a fee of 1000/-. If the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.

Here is how to access CTET 2018 answer keys:

Visit the official website of CTET. Click on the button on the home page to access answer keys and response sheet. Enter the log-in credentials. The candidates can access the answer keys and the response sheet, which can be printed out.

The CTET 2018 exam was conducted on December 9th in two sessions. CTET examination is conducted by the CBSE to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the CBSE-affiliated schools. Candidates have a choice to appear on either Paper I or Paper II or both. Paper I is for candidates interested in teaching from class I to class V and Paper II is for candidates interested in teaching from class VI to class VIII.