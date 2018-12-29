All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a notice on Friday, December 28th, stating that the Nursing Officer recruitment examination has been postponed. The written exam for the recruitment of Nursing Officer was scheduled to be held on January 7th, 2019. The notice can be accessed at the AIIMS website, aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS is conducting the recruitment process to fill 2,000 positions of nursing officer at four AIIMS institutes: AIIMS Bhopal (600 positions), AIIMS Jodhpur (600 positions), AIIMS Patna (500 positions), and AIIMS Raipur (300 positions). The exam was scheduled for December 7th which was then postponed for January 7th, 2019.

The notice gave no details about the future date for the exam and said that the exam is ‘postponed till further orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi in the matter WP (C ) No. 11456/2018 and CM Appl. 44346/2018.’

The notification for the AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment was released on October 5th. The application process for the recruitment started on October 8th, 2018 and the last date to apply is October 29th, 2018.