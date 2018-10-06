The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) released a notification on Friday, October 5th, for the recruitment of 2,000 nursing officer positions as part of its 2018 recruitment. The application process for the recruitment will start on October 8th and the last date to apply is October 29th. All interested candidates can apply at aiimsexams.org.

The 2,000 positions of nursing officer are at four AIIMS institutes: AIIMS Bhopal (600 positions), AIIMS Jodhpur (600 positions), AIIMS Patna (500 positions), and AIIMS Raipur (300 positions). The online exam for the AIIMS nursing officer recruitment is set to be conducted on December 7th, 2018, at all the major cities in India. The results are expected to be declared on December 18th, 2018.

Eligibility

Candidate must be between the ages 21 to 30 years to be eligible to apply. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided for candidates from the reserved category and AIIMS contractual employees, details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

Qualification

1. i) B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University;

OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University; (ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council

OR

2. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute / Board or Council; 2 (ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council; (iii) Two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above

Interested candidates can get more details on the important dates, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancies among other details in the official notification.