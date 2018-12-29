Reportedly Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the apprentice. A total of 4,329 vacant posts have been advertised and the candidates have time till December 31, 2018 to apply for the positions via online or offline mode, reports Indian Express.

Minimum qualification of Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks to be able to apply for RRB apprentice posts. The age of limit for the candidates has been set between 15 to 24 years of age. The candidates can either apply through the official website of NRF or send the application via post.

The duration of the training is going to be one year. The last date to apply for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme 2018 is December 31, 2018. For more details, interested candidates may visit the official website. Note that the official website is yet to be updated with the latest information and notification regarding the same.

Northeast Frontier Railway consists of five divisions of Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar and Katihar. These divisions are directly responsible for train operations and reports to General Manager. Each of these divisions is headed by Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India.