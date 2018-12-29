It has been brought to the AP state level police recruitment board’s notice that the upcoming exam for the posts of SCT Police Constable is clashing with another exam held by Railway Protection Force. The date of Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for PCs announced by SLPRB and that of Computer Based Test announced by Railway Protection Force for the posts of SIs has fallen on the same day i.e., January 6th, 2019.

Hence in the interest of candidates who wish to appear for both examinations held by RPF and SLPRB, the AP board has decided to hold PWT separately on January 7th, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. Such candidates will have to furnish the details through website, slprb.ap.gov.in, in order to appear for exam on the January 7th.

How to apply for date change in AP SLPRB police constable prelims exam

Visit the official site - www.slprb.ap.gov.in Check the latest news section on the site Spot and click on the first link that reads, ‘click here to change the exam date’ A new tab will open, fill in your details and continue Upload the relevant information and document in order to complete the request Final call on the requests will be made by SLPRB and announced on later date after January 2nd.

Starting today from 11 am onwards the SLPRB website will be available for candidates who wish to postpone their SCT PC preliminary examination, while the last date to do so is January 2nd, 2019 that is before 5 pm. These requests will be scrutinised and list of candidates permitted to write the Examination on 7th January will be notified separately by SLPRB, the notification states.

It must be noted here that candidates requesting for a change must be prepared to attend the examination at Kakinada. Depending on the number of candidates, the number of centres may be more, however that being a future possibility will be communicated by the board separately.