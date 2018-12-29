current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 28th 2018
Budget approved for an Indian Manned Space Mission.
- An amount of 10,000 crore was approved by the Union Cabinet for the first Indian manned space mission.
- The project will be called Gaganyaan Project and aims to send an Indian to the space by 2022.
- The mission aims to carry three humans to the space for a period of seven day.
POCSO Act amendment approved by the Cabinet
- The amendments were proposed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to protect children against sexual offences during the time of natural calamities.
- The amendments were necessitated after a report showing rapes of young women in the aftermath of Kedarnath floods.
- The amendments include severe punishments including death penalty for sexual assault crime on anyone below 18 years old.
Indian Railways to build a new bridge connecting Rameswaram to the Mainland
- The new vertical-lift bridge will replace the existing Pamban bridge.
- The bridge will allow ships and steamers to pass without creating any obstacle.
- The project is expected to take 4 years to finish.
- The Rameswaram town on the Pamban Island will be connected to the mainland via this bridge.