National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 today, December 30th. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

A link to challenge the answers has also been activated on the official website. The process to challenge the answer keys can be accessed in this notice. The last day to submit the challenge is January 1st, 2019 before 5.00 pm. Candidates have to pay 1000/- per challenge which will be refunded if the challenge is accepted.

It was previously reported that the NTA is expected to release the answer keys on December 31st, but it has been released a day earlier. Furthermore, the UGC NET result is expected to be released on January 10th, 2019. The NTA had released the question paper and response sheet for the NET 2018 exam on December 26th.

How to access UGC NET 2018 answer keys:

Visit the official website of UGC NET. Click on Challenge/s regarding Answer Keys button on the home page. Feed in the log-in credentials. The answer keys can be accessed and challenged, if necessary, in the page.

NTA had conducted the Computer-based test for UGC NET 2018 from December 18th to December 22nd. NTA reports that 956,837 candidates had registered to participate in the examination. UGC NET examination is conducted to determined the eligibility of candidates to apply for the JRF and assistant professor positions at various universities.