The Railways Recruitment Board in their latest notification has reduced the number of vacancies announced earlier for Junior Engineer and other posts. It must be recalled that RRB few days ago had declared 14,033 vacancies to be filled via recruitment process. However, now the board has cut down the positions by 546 to total of 13,487 vacant posts.

The board has cited ‘revision of vacancies by the Railways’ as the official reason. While it further adds that category wise vacancies as indicated by the board as well as the Railway wise and designation wise vacancies are provisional and may increase or decrease in total or in specific at a later stage.

While bulk of the vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, the current designation wise positions are as follows: 12,844 posts for JE, 29 for JE (IT), 227 for Depot Material Superintendant and lastly 387 positions for Chemical and Metallurgical assistant.

There are no other notable changes to the recruitment process. As reported earlier, the online application process will begin on January 2nd, 2019 at all the regional RRB websites and the last day to apply for these positions will be January 31st, 2019.