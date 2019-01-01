Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final result or the provisional allotment for the CRP RRB VII recruitment 2018. The provisional allotment was released for the positions of Office Assistants, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II (GBO and Specialist Officers), and Officer Scale III.

All the candidates who had appeared for the final stages of recruitment process for these positions can check the IBPS website, ibps.in, to check the result.

The direct links for the provisional allotment for IBPS 2018 CRP RRB VII recruitment for Officer Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III positions are as follows:

Candidates can feed in their log-in credentials to access the final result. Alternatively, candidates can log in to the IBPS website and click on the link for checking provisional allotment and click on the relevant above-mentioned positions to access the final result.

IBPS had issued the recruitment notification for the CRP RRB VII for 56 participating rural banks in June 2018 and the application process went on until July 2nd, 2018.

The Officer Assistant and Officer Scale I positions had an online preliminary exam and a Main exam. Officer Scale II and III had a Main exam and all the Officer Scale position had also go through an interview round before the final provisional list was issued.