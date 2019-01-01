current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 1st, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Fake paper stamp case accused, Abdul Telgi, acquitted a year after his death
- Nashik district and sessions court acquitted Abdul Karim Telgi along with seven other accused.
- Telgi had allegedly sold fake stamp paper worth 10 crore in 1994.
- Telgi was arrested in 2001 and was sentenced for 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.
- Telgi had died in Bangalore in October 2017
Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League wins Parliamentary Election in a landslide victory
- The Awami League and it’s coalition parties won 288 out of 300 total seats.
- Sheikh Hasina will take over the role of the Prime Minister for the fourth term.
- Opposition dismissed the result and alleged large irregularities in the voting process and has demanded new elections under nonpartisan government.
New GST rates to take effect
- The GST Council had announced reduction in GST tax rates for 23 items on December 22, 2018.
- Movie tickets, television sets, computer peripherals are some of the items that are expected to become cheaper.
- The GST Council had said the move is to streamline the GST rates and ease the pressure on the public.
Telangana gets a separate High Court from today
- Telangana High Court will function from the existing High Court building in Hyderabad.
- This will be the 25th High Court of the country.
- Justice TBN Radhakrishnan will take over the role of the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.