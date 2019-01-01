Fake paper stamp case accused, Abdul Telgi, acquitted a year after his death

  • Nashik district and sessions court acquitted Abdul Karim Telgi along with seven other accused.
  • Telgi had allegedly sold fake stamp paper worth 10 crore in 1994. 
  • Telgi was arrested in 2001 and was sentenced for 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.
  • Telgi had died in Bangalore in October 2017

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League wins Parliamentary Election in a landslide victory

  • The Awami League and it’s coalition parties won 288 out of 300 total seats.
  • Sheikh Hasina will take over the role of the Prime Minister for the fourth term.
  • Opposition dismissed the result and alleged large irregularities in the voting process and has demanded new elections under nonpartisan government.

New GST rates to take effect

  • The GST Council had announced reduction in GST tax rates for 23 items on December 22, 2018.
  • Movie tickets, television sets, computer peripherals are some of the items that are expected to become cheaper.
  • The GST Council had said the move is to streamline the GST rates and ease the pressure on the public.

Telangana gets a separate High Court from today

  • Telangana High Court will function from the existing High Court building in Hyderabad.
  • This will be the 25th High Court of the country.
  • Justice TBN Radhakrishnan will take over the role of the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.