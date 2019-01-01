Periyar University UG/PG result to be declared soon, reports
The examinations were conducted in the month of October and now the results are expected to be declared.
Periyar University is expected to declare the results of Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations conducted in the month of October soon, according to multiple reports. Some outlets are reporting that the result is already declared but the website does not reflect any update on it. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.
The examinations for all the subjects for regular students for which the results are expected were conducted in October. Meanwhile, the University will be conducting its distanced education programme, PRIDE, and UICP examinations in the month of January. The PRIDE exam hall tickets were released yesterday.
Here is how to check the Periyar University Results:
- Visit the official website of Periyar University.
- The link for the result will be available under the ‘News and Events’ section and ‘Results’ section under Students and Faculty section.
- Click on the link for the result.
- Enter the required log-in details.
- The result will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.