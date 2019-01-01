Periyar University is expected to declare the results of Undergraduate and Postgraduate examinations conducted in the month of October soon, according to multiple reports. Some outlets are reporting that the result is already declared but the website does not reflect any update on it. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The examinations for all the subjects for regular students for which the results are expected were conducted in October. Meanwhile, the University will be conducting its distanced education programme, PRIDE, and UICP examinations in the month of January. The PRIDE exam hall tickets were released yesterday.

Here is how to check the Periyar University Results: