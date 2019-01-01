Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design or UCEED 2019 admit card should be available for download from today, January 1st, 2019, according to the notification mnetioned in the schedule. Candidates who have applied to appear for the UCEED 2019 entrance exam can login to their account in the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, and check for the admit card and download if available. The UCEED 2019 exam will be conducted on January 19th.

UCEED is organised for admissions to Bachelor in Design courses and 2019 exam is being conducted by the IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The 2019 UCEED will be conducted by the IIT Bombay. UCEED is a test centre-based computer examination for 3-hour duration and will be held in 24 cities in India and in Dubai.

How to download UCEED 2019 admit card:

Visit the official UCEED 2019 website. Click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log-in credentials. The admit card, if released, will be available for download.

The candidates are advised to carefully check the details on the admit card. Any correction needs to be informed to the IIT Bombay before January 5th, after which no request for corrections will be entertained.