Over 150 vacancies have been notified by Assam Public Service Commission for three different categories of posts. APSC has invited applications for Assistant Engineer, Agricultural Development Officer and Research Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can start submitting the application from January 8th while the last date to apply for the same is February 8th, 2019.

The duly filled up application form will have to be sent via post addressed to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. The form can be downloaded from the APSC’s official website - www.apsc.nic.in.

The vacancy details are as follows

Positions Number of Vacancies Department Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical/Electrical ) 33 Public Health Engineering Department Agricultural Development Officer 115 Agriculture Department Research Assistant 9 Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam under Urban Development Department.

A total of 157 positions for the above mentioned posts were advertised by the APSC. Details on the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and pay-scale information for the individual posts has been included in the notification. The notification can be accessed directly here.

Additionally the commission mentions that if the number of applications received is large, the Commission may short-list the number of candidates either on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying academic examination required for the post in terms of advertisement. Or by holding multiple choice OMR based Screening test or written examination which will be notified in due course.

The list of candidates whose applications are found valid or rejected made available on the Commission’s website.