IBPS Clerk prelims results will reportedly be declared by January 4. In the latest report by Indian Express, an official from IBPS was reported saying, “We are trying to release the results of IBPS Clerk examination by January 4. The candidates can check the result after 5 pm on the official website.”

Those who qualify IBPS clerk prelims will then have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to be held on January 20. The candidates who had appeared in the IBPS clerk exam preliminary examinations can check the result through the official website - www.ibps.in.

The examinations were held in two phases — December 8 and 9, and on December 15 and 16 to fill a total of 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in various banks. Last year, the IBPS Clerk prelims were held from December 2 on wards and the result was out on December 29.

However, it must be noted that IBPS is yet to make any official announcement about the results for Clerk exam.