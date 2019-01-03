Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the 2018 Combined Defence Services Examination (II) written examination result on January 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam for the CDS 2018 (II) exam can check the result at upsc.gov.in. A total number of 7650 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

UPSC had conducted the written examination on November 18th, 2018. All the candidates who have qualified for the interview are required to register themselves for the interview at the Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates also need to submit their original certificate after the SSB interview and before the deadline mentioned in the result notification.

Here is how to check UPSC CDS 2018 written exam result:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the CDS (II) 2018 written exam result link under ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the link under the ‘Document’ column. The PDF will have roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

Candidates are suggested to go through the instruction on the PDF carefully to understand the next steps. UPSC is conducting the recruitment for Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 147th Course, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 110th SSC Course (for Men), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.