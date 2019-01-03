UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board released a notification on Wednesday, January 6th, that the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of 2016 and 2017 computer operator and clerk positions will be released today, January 3rd. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, to check the answer keys.

The notification released by the UPPRPB also stated that the candidates can raise objections against the answers before 5.00 pm of January 6th, 2019. The candidates can raise the objection at the website before the deadline. The Board will not accept any other form of objection submission.

The notification for the release of the answer keys can be access in this link. The written examination for which the answer keys are being released were conducted on December 21st and December 22nd, 2018. The recruitment is being conducted for the positions of Grade A Computer Operator 2017 and UP Police Clerk and Secret Assistant 2016 for both men and women.