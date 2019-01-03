TNDTE October Diploma result declared; check here for direct link
The result was declared today morning at tndte.gov.in website
Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) declared the result of 2018 October Diploma exam result today, January 3rd. All the candidates can check the official TNDTE website, tndte.gov.in, to get access to the result website or click on this link.
Initially some websites had informed that the result will be declared before December 31st, 2018 but then the official said that the result will be declared in the first week of January.
Here is how to check the TNDTE October Diploma result:
- Visit the TNDTE website.
- The link for the check the result is mentioned on the home page, which is http://112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/. Click on this link to access the page.
- Enter the registration number and click on the relevant scheme and click on ‘Go’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.