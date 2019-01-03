The Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Bhopal has invited applications from diploma holders and graduates on its official website – bhelbpl.co.in – to fill 229 vacancies. While the application process has already begun, the last day to apply is January 21, 2019 and the last date to send documents is January 28, 2019.

Candidates need to register online to submit their application form. After submission, a copy of online acknowledgement slip along with self-attested copies of required documents should be sent through the ordinary post. The address is, ‘Post Box No-35, Post office, Piplani, BHEL Bhopal – 462022(M.P.)’. Candidates need to write “application for GGT/Diploma Apprentices 2019-20” on the envelope.

BHEL has advertised total 138 vacancies for the for ‘Graduate’ degree holders, while 91 vacancies have been announced for Diploma holders. Only candidates bachelor’s degree (B.E/ B.Tech.) in engineering for graduate apprentice jobs in the relevant branch with minimum aggregate marks of 70 per cent for candidates belonging to general and OBC category and 60 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates can apply for the posts.

BHEL recruitment 2019: How to apply