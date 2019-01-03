Answer keys for the UP Police computer operator, clerk and accounting assistant has been released on official UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board website today. A notification regarding the same has been uploaded on the official site and the candidates can visit, uppbpb.gov.in, to check the answer keys.

UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key: How to download

Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, find the link ‘UP Police Clerk, Computer Operator answer key, response sheet, question paper, 2018’ Click on the link and fill your registration number and log-in Download answer key and response sheet for future reference and take print out

Note that the answer keys will be accessible from today that is January 3rd till January 6th only. And in case candidates have any objections towards the answer published, they will have to register their concerns before 5pm of January 6th, 2019. After the aforementioned timing, no queries or requests will be entertained, the notification states.

The answer keys can be accessed directly in this link. The written examination for which the answer keys have been released were conducted on December 21st and December 22nd, 2018. On the other hand the response sheet for the recruitment exam can be accessed here. The recruitment was conducted for the positions of Grade A Computer Operator 2017 and UP Police Clerk and Accounting Assistant 2016 for both men and women.